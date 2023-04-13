MAYFIELD, KY — Six families are getting back to their new normal after the December 2021 tornado outbreak took everything. There is more good news to follow these six homes. $2.4 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is adding 24 new homes to Mayfield.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that the money will go to groups like Hope Initiative, to build more homes.
The six families went through the application process and six weeks of financial and grief classes. Through that process, they've had a partner to walk with. Those people have been helping the survivors through a difficult time.
Wednesday was a beautiful day for a dedication. There were many tears of joy, lots of excitement and eagerness to move in their new homes.
Ashley Boyd and her husband Phillip have five children, and they're moving into their new home soon. In November of 2021, the family had just returned to Mayfield after fighting another battle in Louisville.
"At the very tail end of December 2020, our middle child, Jackson, was diagnosed with Leukemia. He was 4 years old at the time," said Ashley.
Jackson went into remission, but then, two weeks later, the tornado took everything.
"It's been a process, one thing after another. It kind of beats you down, so this brings you back up," said Ashley.
On Wednesday, Beshear handed the homeowners their keys and hugged them. He acknowledged all it took to get to this moment.
"Standing in the middle of this town, which was just gone, and driving through my dad's hometown, knowing every inch of it but being able to stand in the middle of it and not knowing where you are. Seeing, today, pretty exciting to see how strong the people of western Kentucky are," said Beshear.
The families explored their new kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms. They were excited about what pictures they would hang on the walls and where they would put their Christmas trees.
Another new resident, Joseph Tyler, said Wednesday was a long time coming.
"Kind of a light at the end of the tunnel," said Tyler.
He’ll move his family in on Thursday. They're moving to a street where the people have truly become more than neighbors.
"Everyone that you see in our city has become a friend. We all kind of went through this together. Some of us lost more than others, but that doesn't matter, because we're all in this together," said Tyler.
Folks with Hope Initiative told me they already have families applying for the 24 additional homes they are to build next.
If you or someone you know was displaced by the tornado outbreak or had home damage, you too may be eligible to receive a new home. You can click here to apply.