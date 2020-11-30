CINCINNATI, OH - The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Sunday that Governor Andy Beshear's mandate that halts in person learning for religious schools can stand. The ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a ruling from a lower court that temporarily halted Beshear's restrictions on religious schools.
Beshear enacted the restrictions in response to the recent surge in cases of COVID-19. The restrictions put in place by Beshear will last until at least December 13.
Beshear responded to the Sunday ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Twitter.
"Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives," said Beshear.
You can read Beshear's full statement on the court ruling below.