PADUCAH — Inflation, a changing economy and more education for younger people: Those factors are contributing to a massive shortage of skilled trade workers nationwide, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pew Research Center.
The shortage continues to impact trade workers in our area as well.
The number of skilled trade jobs is outpacing the supply of qualified workers to fill those positions, according to Industrial Skilled Trades. The staffing agency says most positions remain unfilled for an average of 24 days.
Water and carpentry may not seem like two things that would go together, but carpenter Charles Breedlove says his job takes him everywhere, even the water.
"The thing that always encouraged me about it is pawpaw always said 'If you find a job that you love, you'll never have to work a day in your life,'" said Breedlove.
He's building a boat deck with his crew, and Breedlove says demand for his services is high. He also says there's a shortage of workers to do that work and to help areas in the Local 6 region hit by tornadoes.
"You never know. You get into situations where, I don't know, you can help a lot of people out, and especially with the storm damages here lately, you know, in the past few years here," Breedlove says.
Brad Berry, the vice president of the local chapter of the United Steelworkers Union, says the average age for members is 51, a number that's risen over time.
"It's different work, you know. Some people still like work, and some people don't," Berry says. "I mean, it's what we do out there."
But he says there have been more people joining the union.
"Like I said, it is what it is," Berry says. "Not everyone can work at the mall. Not everyone can have a desk job. I mean it is different work." He says the union recently added more than 100 jobs.
Breedlove says it's key to get people to do what they love.
For him, that's carpentry.
"So I'm not that sure that I worked a few days, but I found a job that I loved, you know. That's what made the difference for me, you know, you just find something you actually love," Breedlove says.
People are choosing higher education over trade careers.
According to the Pew Research Center, generation Z, which it defines as people born between 1997 and 2012, are on track to be the best-educated generation yet.
In 2018, 57% of people ages 18 to 21 who were no longer in high school were enrolled in a two-year or four-year college.