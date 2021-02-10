Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible as well. * WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the precipitation occurring Wednesday night through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Hazardous travel conditions are expected and could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&