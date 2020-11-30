PADUCAH — Crowds were out Saturday afternoon with people supporting their local businesses for Small Business Saturday.
There were smaller crowds than last year in Paducah because of the pandemic.
Families and friends still showed up to support their local businesses while taking part in the few available holiday traditions.
Fewer people shopped and ate out this year because of the restrictions on indoor dining.
Selcouth in Paducah brought out a DJ for the day, attracting a crowd to their store.
Maddie Cook spent time shopping at the store on Broadway Street.
" I love coming down to downtown Paducah and shopping so, I think it's fun, and I like to support them."
They had sales and gift cards in hopes of bringing in more local support.
Part owner Leslie Weber said the pandemic affected all businesses, which is why they need support in-person and online.
"We never know when we might have to be shut down again or close our doors like the restaurants are right now and so everybody showing up today for all of these businesses is just, it's just so important," said Weber.
"December is a huge month for retail in general, it usually makes up for your entire year, so it's nice that everyone is trying to support local businesses. "
Kentucky BBQ Supply Store Nathan Antonites spent some of his Saturday working on a partition inside his business.
Antonites said with special sales and these holiday baskets, they saw more business for Small Business Saturday compared to a regular Saturday.
He still asks for everyone to support their local businesses.
" I think it would speak for itself how many people are laid off so, you know, if you shop local, you employ more people," said Antonites.
" I've actually, used and bought at kayak at Hooper's during the lockdown, so your local money tends to stay local and employ more people."
Paducah Main Street created a forecast for the event, with all of their small businesses, things to do, and these places to see.
The Legendary Jack Martin & Good Company played bluegrass at the gazebo downtown.
Children danced with their parents while people watched and shared smiles, but the atmosphere was different.
There were fewer carriage rides than usual, the Dickens of a Christmas tradition didn't happen this year, which meant artists from the Art A La Carte program did not dress up as holiday characters.
The group was still outside selling their art.
Artist Jim Keeney said it is sad to watch what is happening to the restaurant and bar industry, but people can help.
" Just got to keep doing what you got to do, be aware that minimal things could be done to protect people, wearing masks social distancing," said Keeney.
"If everybody were to help embrace that, it will help get things open."
He said this year's Small Business Saturday resembled a typical fall weekend before COVID-19.
"People have certainly started coming downtown today than they have been, say a week ago on Saturday, but COVID has put a really big dent in the general numbers."
He said everyone needs to do their part.
Small Business Saturday may be over, but you can still support your local businesses through online purchases.
To learn more about Selcouth and Kentucky BBQ Supply, visit their websites.