MARTIN, TN — The prices of wholesale goods have surged 11.3% since June 2021. While households are cutting costs to get by, local small businesses are feeling the effects, too. They're coming up with different ways to keep their doors open.
Elevated Creations in Martin, Tennessee, made the leap from operating out of the owner’s home into a store front.
Now, the added expense of rent coupled with higher costs of materials is shrinking its profit margin.
So, owner Keithon Currie is working with other small businesses to make sure everyone is staying afloat.
As inflation continues to soar, households are struggling to afford food, let alone custom shirts, pants and hats.
Currie says that's the nature of the clothing business.
“I have felt the effects of things going up and down at times. Being in a T-shirt business, you can have days, you can have weeks where you may not get any business at all. And then you may just get a rush,” Currie says.
To bring in more customers, Currie shares the space with three other small businesses.
Currie also sponsors a new event that he calls Vendors’ Corner.
“I allow other small businesses that don't have brick and mortars that are just trying to get afloat, or trying to get their business out there, I allow them to come in and set up their table. I push my racks back and I open up the floor,” says Currie.
Robyn Avent sells custom tumblers and resin art inside the store.
With higher material costs, she's forced to raise her prices.
Currie is in the same boat.
“I changed up my prices. Unfortunately, they had to go up so that I was seeing a profit. Some of the costs of the shirts may have went up $1 or so, some of the materials went up $1 or so,” Currie says.
Currie is optimistic, despite the lull in sales.
“With me being a new store, things have kind of slowed down a little bit. Business is starting to show that it’s going to pick up. I just have to be patient and go through the little couple of down moments,” says Currie.
Elevated Creations is getting feelers for different events happening later in the summer.
With his main customer base being students from the nearby university, he expects traffic to be back to normal by the fall.
Currie hopes the cross promotion with other businesses will create more traction.
In the meantime, he's relying on his established customers and online sales.