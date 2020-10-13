PADUCAH -- More than four decades of service that has helped hundreds of people a year: The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah has grown tremendously over the years. But its humble beginnings may surprise you.
On Monday, Merryman Kemp, founder of Merryman House, reflected on the organization's journey as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Kemp said she suffered domestic violence during her first marriage.
"Before my child was 2, I left him. And I didn't need a shelter to go to. I was so fortunate I had marketable skills. Not all women do so," said Kemp. "I not only had marketable skills, I put a lot of miles between (him) and Jeff and me. I came to Paducah because I had an uncle and aunt here. So I had a support system."
Kemp remarried, then lived in Iran for a few years because of her husband's job as a chemical engineer. Kemp recalls how women were treated in that country.
"It's pretty bad. It's a lot worse than here," recalled Kemp. "More like third-class (citizens)."
Those reasons, in combination with other experiences, inspired her to create the Merryman House. She founded the organization in 1978 as Women Aware, Inc.
In the early years of the agency, Kemp used her own home to shelter domestic violence victims. She said a friend did that as well.
Then, a member of Women Aware allowed the use of her entire home as a domestic violence shelter. However, neighbors did not approve of that, and so that shelter was only operational for a few months.
With that location not working out, Kemp said she continued using her own home as a shelter for domestic violence victims. The agency also continued searching for funding, and over the years, rented several places within Paducah to house domestic violence victims.
"At that time, there was nothing for these women. If they left their abuser, they had nowhere to go! If the police found them behind the floodwall, middle of the night with their kids, they had nowhere to take them," said Kemp. "So we notified the law enforcement in McCracken County and Paducah right away, and they were glad they had a number, and they sure started calling. My number was the one they called."
On Dec. 20, 2017, Merryman House moved to its current 26-acre campus, which has 36 beds at its shelter. That's a dozen more beds than the agency's previous location. Kemp said although the new campus property was valued at $4 million, it was bargain priced at just $1 million. Merryman House was able to purchase the property through a capital campaign.
"The community supported us," said Kemp. "Different companies, both hospitals here, the railroad, the river industry - we've had tremendous support from companies and then, tremendous support from individuals."
Kemp said she's very thankful to see the Merryman House grow from a small agency with only one staff member to a thriving campus with dozens of staff members.
"So few people get to live this long and see the fruition of all that hard work," said Kemp. "Because when I started, people didn't want to say - well, the words we used then was not 'domestic violence.' the verbiage then was 'spousal abuse' or 'spouse abuse.' They didn't want to talk about it!"
Today, the Merryman House helps hundreds of women, men and children affected by domestic violence each year.
"Just because we produce these little babies and we're bigger than they are, we think we can hit them? That's not right! Nobody likes to be hit. Not a little baby and not a little child," Kemp said.
Although Kemp has helped many people through their struggles, she is now dealing with a struggle of her own - terminal cancer. Kemp said she has endometrial serous adenocarcinoma, a cancer that arises from the the uterus. Kemp said she has been living with the cancer for 13 years. But she recently received a poor prognosis.
"My oncologist at Vanderbilt who is very highly regarded, and she told me that I only had a few months," said Kemp. "But doesn't seem that way to me. I think I'm kicking along."
Kemp said in addition to the terminal cancer, she also has a leaky aortic valve in her heard. But she plans to exceed her doctor's expectations.
"You have to want to live very much, and you have to fight it. But it brings an awareness of the joys of life, and it helps you keep in mind that you need to live in the moment. It helps you keep in mind the things that you have to be thankful for," said Kemp. "I plan to live longer than what (the doctor) thinks I'm going to."
"It's just the things I have to do, I'm not ready to go. So I want to stay healthy so that I can do some more work," Kemp added. "It's not the first time I have surprised (the doctors)."
Something else that gives her hope is how the community continues to show support by wearing purple, the color of domestic violence awareness.
"There are more people who have some understanding of the dynamics of domestic violence," said Kemp. "And the more people can become educated about that, knowledgeable about that, they will raise their sons and daughters - those who are raising grandchildren - they will raise them differently. And that will make a big difference."
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Merryman House is asking local businesses to help "Light the Town Purple." Bulbs can be found at Walmart, Home Depot and Menards.
The agency will also be holding its sixth annual PaDucky Derby on Saturday, Oct. 24. It will take place at 3 p.m. at the Noble Park pond.
From now until the race, you can adopt a duck by visiting www.duckrace.com/paducah. All proceeds will benefit the Merryman House.
Visit merrymanhouse.org for more information on its services.