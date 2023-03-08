MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — At South Marshall Middle School, 18 seventh-grade students have been training to be museum curators.
Monday and Tuesday, the students were perfecting their tour guide skills with the help of two trainers from The Anne Frank Center USA. The students had to apply to have the chance to become a curator, and these 18 were chosen to teach their peers about Anne Frank and the Holocaust.
The exhibit includes 18 panels full of history and photographs.
Local 6 got an early look at the exhibit on Tuesday. A student and future curator, Noah Smothers, said he knew about Anne Frank before, but not much more than her name.
"Before I actually went into this exhibit, I didn't really know as much. I mean, I knew who Anne Frank was, and I knew about her diary. I didn't know where they were, what life was actually like in the Holocaust," said Smothers.
Trainer Olivia Konteatis said the goal is for the students to learn about the history, but also to gain skills for the future.
"We have other exercises that help them to, you know, become good presenters and realize they are going to be presenting material and they are going to be in charge of this, which is really great," said Konteatis.
She said some of the students knew about Anne Frank before, but she watched them gain a new love for this piece of history.
"Learning about other things that have happened, that are different than your own experience, that's like, it's everything," Konteatis said.
Both trainers left on Tuesday, but they are confident in these new curators.
"They're a great bunch of kids. They think so far ahead with everything. They're gonna' be really great docents," said Konteatis.
Wednesday, the students will present to their peers. Thursday night, they will open the doors to the community. Friday, they will present to the eighth-graders at North Marshall Middle School. Community members are encouraged to attend on Thursday to see how the young curators have blossomed and their new passion for the exhibit.
This traveling exhibit was funded for South Marshall Middle by three local banks: CFSB, FNB and 1st Kentucky.