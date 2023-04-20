UNION COUNTY, IL — Why are breastfeeding rates so low in rural communities? A new survey in southern Illinois aims to find the root of that issue. The survey is being funded by $27,000 from the state, and the Southern 7 Health Department and Southern Illinois Health Institute will conduct it.
They are trying to find what the issue is before they can solve it.
Southern 7 says the survey only takes about 10 minutes. It asks mothers about how they feed their babies, and if they didn't breastfeed, why not? Local health leaders say there are likely multiple factors at play.
The health department is determined to find answers to an ongoing problem.
"Some of our counties in the southern region have some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the state. We have three in particular that are usually always there at the bottom of the list," says Hillary Meisenheimer with the health department.
She has worked with moms and babies for the past decade and says the $27,000 research grant from the state and a survey of local mothers will help them find answers.
Who do they want to participate? "Any person who’s had a baby in the last two years that lives in the seven-county region, so that is Union, Johnson, Hardin, Pope, Alexander, Massac or Pulaski County," she says.
"We're just looking at what is it that's happening with families in this area that's making it difficult for them to opt to breastfeed their babies," she says.
While the survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete, Meisenheimer says the benefits will last much longer.
"There are probably a lot of factors that we need to look at and maybe looking at how hard it is to access health care or support. If somebody's having trouble breastfeeding, they may have to drive an hour away to get to someone to help them, so there are a lot of different factors," she says.
To participate in the survey, call 618-833-8561 or email s7survey@s7hd.org. Taking the survey also enters you for the chance to win $25.