COBDEN, IL — Some people in southern Illinois have to drive 25 to 100 miles just to go to the doctor. That's why the Southern Seven Health Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health for mobile health screenings.
Wednesday they were in Cobden, Illinois, but they're going to be in the lower seven counties of Illinois later this month. Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator Shawna Rhine says their goal is to bring health care closer to people.
"Right now, you can come to one of the events and get free Narcan training. You can also get a COVID vaccine. You can get a blood pressure check for free. We're also doing at-home colon cancer screenings or our FIT program," says Rhine.
They're hoping to make health services more accessible.
"The areas we're taking the WOW van into are very rural areas. Sometimes it's very difficult for them to get to their primary care physician on a regular basis," says Rhine.
Rhine says they're hoping the WOW van (short for Wellness on Wheels) makes it easier for people who have to travel for their regular doctor visits.
"For many of the residents that live in this region, they have to drive 25, 50 sometimes 100 miles to see their primary care physician. This gives them that opportunity to get the care they need in the meantime," says Rhine.
From free blood pressure screenings to Narcan training, some of their services are free, and they might change some of the services depending on the location. Narcan training is for those living in high-risk areas.
"They'll talk with you about what an overdose looks like. You also get the Narcan and train on how to use that properly," says Rhine.
For a full list of the services and locations, click here.