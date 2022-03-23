PADUCAH — Development of Paducah's Southside neighborhood was a priority in the city's 2021 strategic plan goals. Tuesday, the Paducah Southside Steering Committee met for the second time. Members hope to establish ideas that will move towards revitalizing the neighborhood.
Housing, finance, education and health care are some components of the plan to cultivate change on the Southside.
Southside Steering Committee members say the community has strengths and weaknesses that need to be addressed.
"Look around the Southside neighborhood and come up with some ideas and thoughts and get comfortable with knowing some of the issue and challenges, and really, the advantages the Southside has," said Mike Muscarella, a committee member representing health care.
One of the themes of the meeting was focusing on what makes a neighborhood great.
With the diversity of experiences and roles in the committee, members hope that will bring about positive change.
"Collaborated effort with community partners, citizens, the city, businesses to see solutions to improvements," Muscarella says.
Committee members say housing is a big issue, and some say home ownership would be great to highlight.
"If we can really stress home ownership and show people how easy home ownership is," said Susan Ybarzabal, the finance lead in the committee. "I think a lot of people just don't know the steps to take to become a homeowner, and so I think that, hopefully, through the steering committee we can help promote that as well."
Overall, it's about taking steps towards improving the Southside.
The committee also hopes to encourage community engagement.
Committee members also discussed what is valued in a community and what qualities make up a great place to live.