PADUCAH — It's another step toward investing in Southside Paducah. Leaders discussed a possible new incentive program for the area at Tuesday's city commission meeting.
It would benefit homeowners and small business owners.
The program was headed by Paducah's planning department and the Southside Steering Committee.
It's not an official program, and Tuesday's meeting was just the first discussion of the potential program.
However, members of the Southside Steering Committee and the Paducah City Commission said they're united in their purpose — to revitalize the Southside.
People who live there said they're ready to be part of it.
"I just feel like the Southside is a big part of Paducah," said Tiffani Wharton.
Wharton has lived in the Southside neighborhood for two years.
She's working toward owning her house, and she said she would use the incentive program to fix up her home.
"Definitely would love to use that incentive program," said Wharton. "Pretty sure we all could use it, if they could just pass it all out by now.”
The Southside Steering Committee brought up three incentives for discussion.
The first is a commercial property incentive dealing with things like the beautification of buildings.
The other two incentives would be for residential buildings in the Walter Jetton and Uppertown areas.
One is a micro-grant that deals with home beautification or home repairs.
The other is a new construction reimbursement incentive for rehabilitation and new construction.
"This is the first step in the process," Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison said. "We're going to be working closely with neighborhood residents on developing what their goals are for their neighborhood and developing that final plan that we can work on implementing over the years to come."
Mayor George Bray hopes that encourages people to invest in their Southside homes.
"Calling, you know, wanting information, because I think we want to help, and we want to incentivize them to make repairs," said Bray.
Wharton is on board.
"I believe people have lived here for years and years," said Wharton. "They can make it a little bit more nicer around here. They have a lot of beautiful houses around here."
Again, these incentives are not set in stone. The approval process includes two official readings of the program before the city commission.
Members of the Southside Steering Committee said they will be seeking approval from the city commission in June.