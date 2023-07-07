PADUCAH — "A step in the right direction" — those words from the Alzheimer's Association as the first drug to slow progression of the illness was approved Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration.
That drug lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi. In January the drug was on the accelerated approval path and today local Alzheimer's advocates say they are hopeful for what's to come.
Alzheimer's is a disease that affects millions.
"You're living in this world where you can’t remember and it's very frustrating," said Amanda Triplett, who works with Black Pearl Home Care in Paducah. She said Alzheimer's disease affects 75% of their patients.
"They're lost, and they don't really know what's going on," said Triplett.
The news of Leqembi's official FDA approval gives them hope for their clients, current and future.
"I'm excited. It gives me chills," said Triplett. That same excitement is shared at the Lakes of Paducah.
"We finally have something that sheds light on the disease, which is long overdue," said Laura Tadino with Lakes of Paducah.
Tadino says the drug not only gives hope to patients, but also to their families.
"That's five extra years of quality time, time to make memories with loved ones and all those things you wanted to do with them, you know, that maybe you've put off," she said.
The drug comes with a hefty price tag — more than $26,000 before insurance. That's why Shannon White with the Alzheimer's Association is hoping to see Leqembi become accessible for all.
"Our first hope is that CMS, the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services, will approve paying for this treatment. Now that it is traditionally approved by the FDA, we need to ensure that our families have access," said White.
Alzheimer's is not a battle fought alone. All three organizations agree Leqembi is a small victory in that fight.
It's important to remember that Leqembi is not a cure, but can slow the progression of Alzheimer's in its early stages. So, noticing the signs of Alzheimer's in your loved one can be key.
Five early signs include:
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
- Poor judgment.
- Loss of spontaneity and sense of initiative.
- Losing track of dates or knowing their current location.
- Taking longer to complete normal daily tasks.
Leqembi does come with the risk of side effects.
