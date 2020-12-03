PADUCAH — The Spirit of Giving gift drive is going on now.
There's still plenty of time left to pick up a gift or two for kids in need in our community. You can drop off your gifts at any Regions Bank in the Local 6 area.
And those gifts don't have to be toys! Older teens will appreciate gifts, too. Think sports equipment, art supplies, games, journals, gift cards and other items teens might enjoy.
Some gifts have been donated at several locations in west Kentucky. But, as you can see, there are very few presents under the trees!
Community service organizations where you live will distribute the toys to kids in need in your community.
While both trees pictured here are in McCracken County, the drive also includes dropoff locations — and benefits nonprofits — elsewhere in west Kentucky, as well as in southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and northwest Tennessee.
The drive is going on now through Dec. 18.
Visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/spirit-of-giving. for more details on dropoff locations and the organizations that will receive and distribute the gifts.