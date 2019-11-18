Many families are facing a pretty tough time providing gifts for their children this Christmas. That’s why WPSD Local 6 and Regions Bank are once again partnering for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
November 18 through December 13, purchase an extra toy or two and bring the unwrapped toys to your local participating Regions Bank location listed below. Community service organizations where you live will distribute the toys you donate. And families in need will find a little joy this holiday season.
For a list of drop-off locations, click here.