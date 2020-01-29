PADUCAH -- The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board is looking forward to using the expo center as a venue for sports.
During Tuesday afternoon's board meeting, members discussed the idea of using the expo center as a place to host sporting events, which may include basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and wrestling, among others.
"We're very enthusiastic about this opportunity to use our expo center, and even the bubble, to host sporting events," said Convention Center Corporation Board Chair Mark Whitlow. "We feel that we have plenty of available time that we can host these events. And we think that it would be a very big positive gain to the community."
Michelle Campbell, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, said organizers of the sporting events would pay rent to use the space.
A firm called Pinnacle Indoor Sports recently did a feasibility study on building new sports facilities in McCracken County. The study does not recommend the construction of a new indoor sports facility because "the capital costs associated with such a project would make long-term sustainability of the building difficult, as would the relatively short seasonal-training needs for an indoor turf facility."
Instead, Pinnacle recommends using the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center "to generate additional sports tourism dollars by hosting hard-court events." At Tuesday's Convention Center Corporation board meeting, members expressed their support for the idea.
“We’ve been told that the sporting events are very popular, and they bring families and friends for a whole weekend. And that’s special to us because most of our convention business is during the week. And generally, we have down time on the weekends," said Whitlow. "So we expect a lot of people to come to Paducah, to stay in the motels and hotels, and to eat at the restaurants.”
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman, who is also on the Convention Center Corporation Board, said the fiscal court supports the idea of hosting sporting events at the expo center as well.
Pinnacle recommends the county to work with rental suppliers to install portable modular courts and bleachers for tournaments.
Pinnacle’s study does recommend the county to move forward with building an outdoor sports facility, no smaller than 10 acres, to hold soccer, baseball and softball games. Click here to read more from the study.