PADUCAH — Economic impact, growth, access: All words used to talk about McCracken County's soon-to-be sports complex.
The $43 million investment is expected to be a big draw to the region. That was the topic Wednesday during a McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission meeting about the project.
Partners with Sports Facilities Companies say the region is "phenomenal," specifically referring to the area's potential when it comes to growth and participation in sports. The company, along with the Sports Tourism Commission, says the economic impact of the facility will be significant.
Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley says the sports complex's impact on the surrounding region is significant, and there are several questions he's asking to make sure the commission understands the gravity of its impact.
"How does that impact our community? What can we do for the local kids? What can we do for local programs?" he says.
When it comes to the economic impact, Dudley says he doesn't want the facility to be dependent on taxes. Instead, he wants it to be self-sufficient and pay for itself.
Not only that, the commission and Sports Facilities Companies discussed the possible implications for hotels, restaurants and others in the hospitality industry.
They expect the complex will bring many people to the area.
Dudley says meetings like these will happen regularly.
"Now is those meetings that start happen daily, weekly, monthly to say OK, what are we doing here? What's the next step?" Dudley says. "I think if anything, it's to show the public that we're always going to be talking and planning."
Sports Facilities Companies partners say the region has a lot of potential.
"Your location is phenomenal, of course, with lots of access to lots of people from communities all over the place, and sports is so prominent and explosive in terms of its growth and participation in this part of the country," says Evan Eleff, a partner with the company.
Along with the items discussed, pickleball was also part of the conversation. They talked about its popularity and the possibility of incorporating courts for the sport into the complex.
Another planning session will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 27. It will be in the Washington Room at the Paducah Convention Center.