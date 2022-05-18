MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs has defeated incumbent Kevin Neal in the Republican primary for Marshall County judge executive Tuesday night.
With all precincts reporting, Spraggs garnered 2,076 votes over Neal's 1,428.
Because there were no Democratic candidates running for judge executive, that means Spraggs will be judge executive when Neal's current term ends.
In the end, 648 votes separated Neal and Spraggs. With voter turnout low, Spraggs says he was a little disappointed more people didn’t vote, but he’s happy with the results.
Just a short time ago, the Lakeland Event Center was packed with Spraggs' supporters along with other candidates.
There were a lot of emotions and anticipation behind this judge executive race. Local 6 has reached out to Neal throughout the day, but he hasn’t returned our calls.
Spraggs says the first order of business come January is rebuilding relationships on the local, state and federal levels. And he’s not worried about a split in the Republican Party. “Rebuild relationships, build new relationships and just work together. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our mayor. We have new commissioners elected. I’m excited to work with them. One of them has a general in November, and I look forward to that also.”
As commissioner, Spraggs represented Marshall County Commission District 2. In that GOP primary, Marty Barrett is the winner. With all precincts reporting, Barrett had 394 votes, over Dustin Thompson with 319, Tammie Watkins McCullough with 255, Michael Gordon with 187, Rachel Laraine Yates with 115 and Keith Brinton with 58. Like the judge executive race, no Democrats ran for District 2 commissioner, meaning Barrett will be on the county commission.
"I feel good," Barrett told Local 6, "It’s different. I’ve never done anything like this before. It’s going to be a new experience."
Local 6 spoke with the other candidates for District 2, and they all said they had great relationships, even as opponents.
And in the race for Marshall County Commission District 1, Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire has defeated incumbent Justin Lamb.
For McGuire, Tuesday night's win was a bittersweet moment. He spoke with Local 6 about his heartbreak over the loss of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
"Elections pale in comparison to losing a brother, so a very difficult week, but we'll find a way to move forward," McGuire said.
With all precincts reporting, McGuire received 640 votes over Lamb's 587. McGuire will face Democrat Mickey Darnall in November.
District 3 Commissioner Monti Collins ran unopposed.
To see more local election results, visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results.