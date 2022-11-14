MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches.
St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now.
Thomas Bright is a leader at the church.
He lost his aunt in the tornado.
She was a regular member in the congregation, and Bright says she would have helped with the rebuild process.
"If she was alive today, she would have been down to doing what she could to keep get the church back together," Bright said.
The church is going through a multi-phase rebuild. From removal, cleanup, design and interior finishing to electrical, mechanical and lighting — building contractors are working to restore the historic church.
The building structure is over 120 years old, and members say the church is steeped in history that has impacted the community of Mayfield.
Ray Black & Son, the contractor for the project, is based in Paducah and says working on a local project like this is key to rebuilding not just the church but the city of Mayfield.
"There's been a commitment by people to this place and the history that's embodied by what's left is critical for a community to maintain its identity for people to be connected to a place, and that's what makes a community vibrant, and that's an enormous portion of why their projects are so important to us," said Chris Black, the president of Ray Black & Son.
Pastor Gloria Lasco says the rebuild shows the resilience of the people there.
"All the churches that were impacted here in Mayfield, including St. James AME, have proven that the church is truly without the walls, that works can still be put out, that people in these situations will really show up and love one another and help one another," Lasco said.
And while Bright is mourning the loss of a loved one and a historic church building, he says taking steps forward is key.
"Keep going," Bright said. "Just keep on moving. We got an older church member that used to say all the time. We've gotta keep on keeping on."
The church is fundraising for the project and has received money from places like the church's insurance settlement, the African American Cultural Heritage Center and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.