PADUCAH — St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway means donations for families like Hudson Pace's, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. This year, $900,000 was raised to help fight cancer.
14-year-old Hudson Pace was diagnosed with cancer on February 10, 2021.
He spent a lot of time at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, before returning home to Ballard County, where he passed away shortly after.
Corey, Heather and Audrey Pace said Hudson is now in a better place.
"We've always said either way Hudson would win, and he did because if he had been earthly healed just like the previous two issues that he had something else happen, and this way he's healed forever," said Heather.
She said Hudson was a fighter, and so are the other kids at St. Jude.
"They don't know they can't do something, you know, when they're riding around on their bikes in the hall or their little scooters," said Heather.
Corey thinks about the families who don't have their bills paid for.
"I really don't know how they deal with- deal with it all to be honest with you, because when you're in that hospital and your kid's dying, really that's about the only thing in the world that matters," said Corey.
Dillon Miles, with St. Jude, said because of donations, kids around the world are able to focus on getting better.
"We freely share all of our research, all of our treatments, so all of the work that we're doing here for St. Jude and with the Paducah community is doing — we're helping thousands of kids all around the world every single year," said Miles.
The family is happy to have those who support them and support others with their gifts.
"However, they do it, you know, whether it's a lemonade stand a race or building a home I'm just thankful that people are donating, and we pray that people continue to do that," Heather said.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has a 94% cure rate. Heather Pace said donations will help St. Jude to find a cure for the other 6%.