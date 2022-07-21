PADUCAH — We're in the final stretch of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. There were just 837 tickets left as of Wednesday morning.
Construction of this year's Dream Home was completed last Friday.
This year's home was built by MC Homes. It's at Paddock at the Oaks, right next to last year's Dream Home.
A sneak peek is scheduled for Thursday, and open houses will begin on Saturday, July 23. You'll be able to see the home for yourself from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, according to the folks with St. Jude.
If you haven't bought your ticket yet, now's the time! Visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home for more information on this year's Dream Home and how to buy your ticket.
And don't forget: Even if you don't win the home, you will help children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. All proceeds from each $100 ticket benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older and be a resident of the United States.
You are not eligible to win if you are one of the following or if you are employed by or related to anyone employed by them: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Trane, Brizo, Bosch, Shaw Floors, Kichler, MC Homes, Willett Enterprises Inc. Homes, volunteers and members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, WPSD Local 6, Froggy 103.7, Sara Gipson Realty, Creative Interiors, Dean Owen, CPA, Stanley Steemer, CX3, LLC of Paducah, or Williams, Williams & Lentz.
For more information about contest rules and limitations, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/paducah.html and click "View the terms and conditions" at the bottom of the page.