MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- You could win a home. You WILL help a child with cancer.
This year's St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now.
The tickets went on sale at midnight Tuesday, May 12. For now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can only buy your tickets online, (click here), and you must be a Kentucky resident.
The home is under construction in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Only 7,500 tickets will be available this year. The drawing for the home will be LIVE on WPSD Local 6 on Sunday, August 23.
To see more about the home, click here.
It's tradition that Local 6 has a ceremonial first ticket purchase and doing the honors this year, in honor of all the health care workers, is Dr. Kyle Turnbo and his wife, Nichole.
This is the 15th Paducah St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and, to date, the Paducah St. Jude Dream Home has raised over $10 million for the kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.