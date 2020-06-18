PADUCAH — Local 6 received great news Wednesday regarding this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Viewers in all four Local 6 states can now reserve tickets, and you can now buy your ticket over the phone!
Because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales were limited to online purchases, and only Kentucky residents could buy them.
Local 6 learned Wednesday that supporters in Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois can now buy tickets too! That means more people have the opportunity to help children fighting cancer.
Not only that, but our 800 number is live! To reserve your ticket by phone, call 800-382-8604 or click here to learn how to buy tickets online.
Only 1,453 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Each $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. Best of all, every cent from each ticket benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.