PADUCAH - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made his budget priorities very clear in his annual State of the Commonwealth Address.
"To achieve our goal of a better Kentucky all branches of government need to be prepared to take bold action," says Beshear.
Beshear's proposed budget would provide COVID-19 relief funding to suffering businesses, increase teacher pay by a thousand dollars, and fully fund the state pension fund. Beshear believes all of those things can be funded without raising taxes or cutting the budget. Instead Beshear proposes the state use around $613 million in Cares Act funding and surplus left over from last years budget. District three State House Representative Randy Bridges isn't so all of the governors priorities can be funded with the funds they have.
"I can look at everything that the governor put out there and I've love to do it all I can easily say that, but you know the reality is we've got X amount of dollars and we've got to look at the sovereignty of our commonwealth," says Bridges.
Bridges, a Republican, points to the millions of dollars in debt that the state owes for the unemployment fund that's been drained due to the pandemic as a reason to be hesitant about this proposed budget. He's also concerned the state will not be able to afford some of the investments Beshear is pushing for the long term.
"I know this is just a one year budget, but we've got one time money and we make a bunch of commitments and it continues these debts for years to come and there's no more money coming back into it," says Bridges.
The budget isn't the only thing moving through the legislature in Frankfort. The Republican lead House and Senate are also working to pass bills that would limit the governors emergency powers. The Legislature is pursuing this change in the emergency powers in response to executive orders that Governor Beshear has issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are not targeting this governor at this time. In the changes we're limiting powers and changes those, that authority. We're looking at overall, what about the next pandemic, and now is the time to do it," says Bridges.
One of the bills limiting the governors executive emergency powers, House Bill 1, which allows schools to reopen as long they follow federal CDC guidelines has passed both the house and senate as of Saturday.
Bridges says he expects the budget to be finalized and passed sometime in February. In the event Governor Beshear vetoes the legislatures budget, the House and Senate both have a super majority to override the veto.