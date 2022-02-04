WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in west Kentucky have been hard at work responding to the winter storm.
KSP Post 1 says tele-communicators had answered 189 emergency phone calls by 4 p.m. Thursday, along with nearly 400 non-emergency phone calls.
By that time, KSP Post 1 troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers had responded to four injury collisions, seven non-injury collisions and checked on at least 15 stranded drivers.
One of the collisions troopers responded to blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 33 on Thursday. That crash, which The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says happened at the Cumberland River Bridge at the Lyon County line with Livingston County, the involved a commercial vehicle. KSP says no one was injured in that crash, and the roadway was clear as of 5 p.m.
KSP Post 1 also noted that it received multiple reports of fallen trees across roadways because of ice buildup, and concerns about that particular hazard are expected to increase as ice continues to build on power lines. The potential for downed trees and power lines overnight are yet another reason KYTC is advising drivers to stay off the road — in addition to bitterly cold temperatures and slick road conditions.
KYTC District 1 says crews have removed and trimmed back fallen trees where possible, but some roadways may remain blocked overnight in areas where numerous trees or large trees need to be cleared. In particular, KYTC says sections of Kentucky 93 in southern Lyon County have fallen trees near the edge of the roadway. Additionally, a section of Kentucky 274 is blocked by fallen trees. KYTC says some neighboring counties have similar issues, and several hours of work with heavy equipment will be necessary to remove some of the larger trees.
Additionally, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area closed the Trace Thursday due to downed trees. The travel route connects Dover Road to LBL's northern entrance near the Canal Bridge just south of Grand Rivers. It also connects to U.S. 68 near the Golden Pond Visitors Center. The Trace could remain closed for several days.
The cabinet asks anyone who encounters a tree blocking the roadway to take note of the specific location and call their local 911 call center.
Kentucky residents can visit snowky.ky.gov for travel resources and winter safety advice from the transportation cabinet.