MT. VERNON, IL — State police are investigating after a southern Illinois inmate allegedly disarmed a correctional officer at a courthouse and fired the gun. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy rushed to the officer's aid and shot the inmate, and the inmate was hospitalized.
It happened at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Authorities say a correctional officer was taking 55-year-old Fredrick O. Goss to a courtroom for a jury trial. The officer had removed Goss' handcuffs, because the inmate was not supposed to appear before the jury in restraints, a news release from Illinois State Police says.
The release says Goss was moved from a transport vehicle to a wheelchair. The two were in a sally port entryway in the basement of the courthouse when Goss, still in the wheelchair, grabbed the officer's sidearm. The two struggled, and ISP says Goss disarmed the officer and fired a single round from the gun.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy saw what was happening on the surveillance feed, and went to the sally port to help the correctional officer. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the deputy shot the inmate, and a request was made for immediate assistance. Other deputies, correctional officers and Mt. Vernon police officers responded, helping to secure the scene. Emergency medical responders took Goss to a local hospital, and he was later transported to another hospital in the St. Louis area.
The sheriff's office says the correctional officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released. The deputy was not injured.
State police say the ISP Zone 7 Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident, and a video of the incident will be released soon.
The sheriff's office says it is running a parallel personnel investigation as well.
Authorities have not released the names of the sheriff's office correctional officer or the deputy.