BENTON, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says the suspect who shot and killed Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was a Murray man wanted on multiple charges who had been arrested in Marshall County.
KSP says the man, 30-year-old Gary Rowland of Murray, was arrested in Benton, Kentucky, around 1 p.m. on May 16. Rowland was wanted on charges of absconding from parole and drug and gun-related crimes. After the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested Rowland, he was brought to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
There, he was interviewed by Marshall County Deputy Donald Bowman and Cash — who were both serving as part of an U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force — in connection to a separate investigation, state police say.
KSP says Rowland asked if he could take a break from the interview to smoke a cigarette, and Bowman and Cash took him outside, in front of the sheriff's office. That's when state police say Rowland pulled out a handgun he'd had hidden on his person and shot Cash.
State police say Bowman and another Marshall County deputy, Brandon Little, returned fire, using their agency-approved guns to shoot Rowland.
Personnel on site attempted live-saving measures for Cash and Rowland, KSP says, and Marshall County EMS responders took them both to Marshall County Hospital, where they were both pronounced deceased.
KSP says Bowman and Little were placed on administrative leave after the shooting. The state law enforcement agency says Bowman has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, and he's been with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office since 2019. Little has worked in law enforcement for four years, all four of which he's served with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.