MAYFIELD, KY — State Rep. Richard Heath lost the Republican primary for Kentucky agriculture commissioner Tuesday, but he says he'll support his opponent as he faces the Democratic nominee.
Heath called his opponent and left a voicemail, giving his congratulations and support as a fellow Republican.
Heath told Local 6 he did everything he could during his campaign to reach out to counties throughout the state.
Heath says it's important for the Republican Party to form a strong base for the next election.
"We want to make our Republican ticket as strong as we can going into the fall and going up against the Andy Beshear," says Heath, who represents District 2 in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Heath says voter turnout is important.
Turnout was low Tuesday, and Heath encourages people to show up for November's election.
The Republican nominee for agriculture commissioner is Jonathan Shell. He was a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives for District 71. That district includes part of Madison County, part of Pulaski County, part of Laurel County and all of Rockcastle County. He was in office from 2013 to 2018.
The Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner is Sierra Enlow, who is a family farmer and economic development consultant from LaRue County.
Whoever wins the agriculture commissioner race in November will replace Ryan Quarles, who lost his bid for the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday.