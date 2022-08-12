FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has launched a new judicial commission focusing on mental health.
The court announced the creation of the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health during a news conference Thursday in the state Supreme Court's courtroom at the state Capitol in Frankfort.
"With so many justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use and intellectual disabilities, the new commission will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response to cases involving these needs," a news release from the state Supreme Court says.
During the news conference, Chief Justice John Minton Jr. said the creation of the commission is long overdue.
"Our justice system has become the default system for addressing the needs of those with behavioral and mental health issues. Our jails and prisons without questions are the largest providers, sadly, of mental health in the state," Minton said.
He said the court recognizes that improving the lives of Kentuckians impacted by mental illnesses, addiction or mental disabilities who are involved in the justice system "demands complex, interdisciplinary, inter-branch cooperation and solutions that we've never even thought of before."
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke during Thursday's announcement. "If the last two and a half years have shown us anything it's that suffering and trauma are real," Beshear said. "Whether that's COVID-19 turning our world upside down, the grief of losing over 16,000 of our fellow Kentuckians, the health impacts that it has had both physical but also mental. Whether its multiple ice storms, the worst tornado disaster that we have ever seen in the west or now the worst flooding we've ever seen in the east, all it takes is talking to one of these survivors or a family member of one not so lucky to see that the scars that it leaves on us aren't just physical but also mental. We have come so far in recognizing that health care is a basic human right but we still have a long way to go to make sure that mental health is treated as physical health, that the services are there and that the stigma is gone."
Beshear said that by bringing a wide array of resources together, the commission will "go a long way, not just to move people through a justice system, but to get them better, to get outcomes that we all want, to not have a revolving door when maybe some additional services that now we know are there and that we can connect people to won't just get people out of a system, it will get them healthy. It'll get them better. It may get them back with their families, back in steady employment, back in society."
The commission will hold its first meeting on Sept. 22. It will be chaired by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Hembree Lambert. The news release from the state Supreme Court says Lambert has seen how mental health issues affect people in the justice system because she's a certified suicide prevention trainer and former drug court judge.
Lambert said she's honored to be asked to lead the commission, and that "We hope to build a commission that will live beyond us for many a generation and help improve the daily lives of everyone for many, many years to come.
Members of the commission will include representatives from the judicial and legal fields, as well as people involved in the juvenile, criminal and child protection systems, the state Supreme Court says. Members will also include representatives from the state legislature, business leaders, organizations with a large interest in mental health issues and other state and local leaders who "have demonstrated a commitment to mental health issues affecting Kentuckians," the news release says.
The court says the full list of members has not yet been finalized, but that information will be released once it's available.