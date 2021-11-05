FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has pushed back against President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for private employers, filing a lawsuit claiming the requirement amounts to government overreach.
The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Kentucky.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron says it takes aim at the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Ohio and Tennessee joined in filing the suit. It claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.
The legal action comes in advance of the Jan. 4 deadline requiring vaccines for employees who work for federal contractors.
More details: https://bit.ly/3o2OoNG