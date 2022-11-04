MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Flu season is in full swing, and local school districts are temporarily closing because of high case numbers. Crittenden County and McCracken County Schools announced on Thursday that they will be shut down Friday because of flu cases. Ballard County Schools announced a two-day closure on Wednesday.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter says the district has seen a steady decline in student attendance over the past week, and had about 80% student attendance district-wide on Thursday. Administrators feel closing school is the best choice to allow students and staff to recuperate.
Schools under McCracken County's umbrella will have empty hallways over the next few days following the large influx of flu cases earlier this week.
"Generally, when we deal with flu we deal with it in pockets. We'll see spikes here and then somewhere else, but this is just so widespread across the district," Carter said.
It's been noticeable day by day in individual schools and the district as a whole.
"We've had nine consecutive days of dropping attendance, and we kept hoping maybe it would plateau," Carter said. "We really started to see a drop between Monday and Tuesday, and then Tuesday and Wednesday another 3%."
McCracken County Schools is made up of roughly 7,000 students total, meaning more than 200 students have been calling out per day. On top of that, the district is short on staff and available substitute teachers.
"With that being so strained initially, then you add such sickness to it — and honestly, some of our subs are sick, and our nurses are sick — when you compound all of those type of things is what put us in a position that we felt best and safest to just go ahead and close," Carter said.
Carter said the district will treat the days off like snow days, and they'll be made up later in the year. Students in McCracken County will be back in school on Nov. 9.