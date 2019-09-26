Watch again

MURPHYSBORO,IL — Still no deal. The Murphysboro Education Association and the school district did not agree on a new contract Thursday night. The teachers are asking for a 4% salary increase.

In a news release, Superintendent Chris Grode wrote: "The board of education made a significant new offer in a good faith effort to compromise with the teachers union and avoid a strike."

The Murphysboro teachers have been trying to prevent a strike, but the failed negotiations Thursday didn't help matters.

"They went into a meeting ready to negotiate. The board presented their first offer of the night. Our team took over an hour to look at it and work with it, and came up with a counter proposal. Sent it with the mediator to the board, and they sent it back almost immediately." said Teacher and Murphysboro Education Association member Lisa Shields.

According to Grode, the proposal the board is offering includes significant salary increases for three years, continued paid health insurance, retirement and HRA. He said this new offer is their best and final offer.

"All of that is already ours. It's already in our contract," said Shields.

Now the teachers have a lot to think about before their next meeting.

"We do feel we are worth this. We know we are not taking anything from the district. We are not putting them at any disadvantage or hardship. The money is clearly there. We are just trying to do the very best for our students and faculty," said Shields.

The union will meet again on Monday to go over the district's proposal. The teachers voted to authorize a strike before Thursday's meeting.

If both parties can't agree on a deal, they could be walking out of classrooms as early as next week.