This will be a week of clean up at Hu-B's Marina in Kuttawa where three docks were hit by winds overnight Saturday into Sunday.
The owner, Wayne Breedlove, says it looks like close to $1 million in damage. But he's is just thankful no one was hurt.
Local 6 went to the marina Sunday and spoke with Breedlove and others who rode out the storm in their house boats.
"My wife woke me up at 4:30 this morning and we heard a lot of noise, and racket and the sound of screeching metal," said Stephen Miles. He was inside his houseboat with his family and their dog.
"Right here we have some small damage to the top of the house boat," said Miles. "It's just minor. We have another slip over there on D Dock where we keep our fast boat and the slip is totally destroyed."
However, the expensive fast boat Miles was talking about it doesn't have a scratch on it. He just happened to have it parked out of harms way.
"So my boat was not parked on my lift last night," Miles explained as he showed us the boat. "My friend let me park on his lift so it had no damage what so ever. I got lucky."
"Luckily nobody got hurt," said owner of Hu-B's, Wayne Breedlove. "We did have two people on the dock with the worst damage, D Dock. We had two people on their boat and they were fortunate they didn't get hurt and we got the boats out. We want everybody to know that everybody is safe and the boats have been taken out of D Dock that were damaged except for two right now."
He explained D Dock took the brunt of the damage, with 25 slips totally destroyed. The A Dock has part of the roof torn off and F Dock also had damage as well.
"We are getting real tired," said Breedlove. "We are very fortunate we have had the marina for eleven years and never had anything, and then we got hit with storms two years ago and now again this year."
In spite of the destruction, he says he's thankful.
"We are so blessed," he said. "We had people calling early this morning wanting to help. We have so many families that come here that have become like family."
Families like Miles and his crew, who come faithfully almost every weekend no matter what.
"Wayne and the crew here, everyone is awesome," said Miles. "You'll be surprised how quickly this gets cleaned up."
"We'll be back," said Breedlove. "We are here to stay."
According to Lyon County Emergency Management Directory, Randy Wright, the National Weather Service is calling the storm a microburst. Several large trees in the area are also down.