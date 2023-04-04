PADUCAH — If you have children in grade school, you know firsthand that germs are everywhere. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a spike in strep throat cases nationwide.
In the past five years, the CDC estimates 14,000 to 25,000 cases of strep throat occurred each year. Doctors expect to see strep cases from December to April, but this year they are seeing more.
The weather on Monday was perfect for children to get outside and enjoy. Ragon Fugate, a mother of two brought her children out to Noble Park in Paducah to start their spring break and strengthen their immune systems.
She said the sunshine is the best for her boys. A few children from her son's first-grade class and baseball team are battling strep throat currently. She is trying to keep her family ahead of the virus.
"We've just tried to do some preventative actions. I've got them on Emergen-C gummies for kids, and then my husband and I have been taking the packets that you mix in water," she said.
Fugate knows younger kids cannot always outrun illnesses. Her thoughts are right on track with Dr. John Cecil.
"Kids are germ magnets, OK, so if there is strep around, you know and they're always wiping their nose or hand to mouth that type of thing, you're going to have a little more exposure,” the Baptist Health physician says.
Right now he is treating three to five patients for strep daily. Those patients are experiencing normal symptoms. Cecil said some of those symptoms include headache, sore throat, fever, and tender cervical glandes.
He said they are seeing an increase lately, more than last year, but nothing worse than they saw pre-COVID.
Fugate is educating her children as best she can to keep them healthy.
"Make sure they're not sharing drinks. Make sure you teach them about covering their mouth and washing their hands. And if your kid does feel sick or has a low-grade fever, just keep them home," she said.
Cecil told me the best thing to do if you or your children are feeling ill, the best thing to do is go see a doctor and get tested. Don't just call in for an antibiotic, you could be getting rid of the good bacteria your body has by skipping the doctor's visit.