MURPHYSBORO, IL — It's day two of the Murphysboro, teacher strike in Illinois. There won't be a deal until at least Monday. This comes after another day of failed negotiations last night.

With no classes in session and no end in sight, parents and students are looking for ways to fill their time. The teachers paid the Liberty Theater to show a free movie and give free popcorn and drinks to students. Parent and volunteer for the theater Anna Clover said it's a nice gesture.

"I think that's what they think about all day long is other people's children, and that's something that's so respectable," said parent Anna Clover.

Billie Valco is using the strike to spend quality time with her kids. She said if the strike continues, her family is prepared to take turns watching them.

"I support the teachers 100 percent. I think they deserve everything they're fighting for. I think the teachers are the backbone of the community," said Valco.

Friday's big football game was canceled due to the strike. Some of the students spent their day cheering on the picket line instead of on the sidelines.

"Just to show our support for our teachers and show them we care, because they do so much for us," said student Sharnae Collins.

In a pamphlet the teachers are passing out, they apologized for the canceled extracurricular activities. For the most part, students who were supposed to be at that game said they understand.

Everyone is hopeful the strike will come to an end soon, and students will be back in their classrooms. The district will not meet with the union again until Monday.