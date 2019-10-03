Watch again

MURPHYSBORO, IL — For a second day in a row, Murphysboro, Illinois, students will not be in class Friday as the teachers strike continues.

A Murphysboro High School football game that was set for Friday has also been nixed because of the strike.

Thursday night, the Murphysboro Education Association held a news conference about the strike. Union members said they reached out to the school board with another proposal Thursday, but it was rejected. They said they cannot meet again until Monday evening. A large group of teachers, including Murphysboro High School head football coach Gary Carter, and students gathered at the news conference to encourage one another and talk about moving forward.

"If it goes into seven days on the strike, we have to have three days of practice before we can play in a game. If it goes to 14 days or more, then we have to go to five days of practice. So now, the season could be done the longer we put it off," Carter said. "I'm just, you know, begging them to come back, and let's talk."

The teachers tell me they plan to pass out flyers explaining what's going on and explaining questions community members may have.

Superintendent Chris Grode responded to Local 6 with the following statement: "The board team found the teachers' lack of movement a clear indication they do not understand or care about the long-term finances of the district. We will continue with the federal mediator services to try and end the impasse.

Earlier Thursday evening, Carter and several senior members of the football team gave video statements explaining their support of the teachers' strike.

