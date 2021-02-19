PADUCAH — Roselyn Minter and Joseph Reeves have a lot in common.
They are juniors and student-athletes at Paducah Tilghman High School, role models in their community, and Paxton Scholar recipients.
The scholarship program was created in 2006 by Fred and Peggy Paxton for African American students.
Minter was shocked to receive the news. She describes herself as a regular student.
"I like sports. I play basketball and softball. I'm just, like, really goofy and family-oriented," said Minter.
She loves sports, but she is more than an athlete — she's a daughter and a big sister. She has big dreams that the Paxton Scholarship will help make reality.
"I'd like to be a civil engineer," said Minter. "I know that's going to help me financially. They're also getting me ready for that transition to college."
She is looking at several colleges with exceptional civil engineer programs.
The oldest of four siblings, Minter wants to be an example for her sisters, using what she has learned from sports towards her future career.
"If I didn't practice, I wouldn't be good at what I'm doing right now, said Minter. "So, I know at practice we have to like work harder, and that's what makes us good in games."
Joseph Reeves was also excited about being named a Paxton Scholar. He loves his family, football, and his music.
He played one of the songs he was working on, a project inspired during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
"It's called 'Marching,' and it's about how we just keep marching. Every day we deal with a lot of things that impact our daily lives," said Reeves.
When he is not on the field, he spends some of his time in his self-made studio. He wants to be an audio engineer and music producer, but he still has a love for football.
He hopes to play for the University of Louisville, already practicing at their stadium.
"I started playing in fourth grade, and it's just been one of my loves for my whole life," said Reeves. "It's not my main goal, but it's more of a privilege if I get to play at the next level. But I won't be, you know, hurt if I don't."
Minter and Reeves are preparing for their future while encouraging everyone to follow their dreams.
"Never doubt yourself," Reeves says. "If there's something that you want to do or something that you want to be, keep striving to be that, because if you put in the work it'll happen."
Both students are excited about the next chapter of their lives.
They encourage all students eligible for the Paxton Scholarship to apply for the next round.