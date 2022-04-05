PADUCAH — The student loan payment pause that was put into place nationwide because of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end May 1.
For the first time in two years, some borrowers will need to start making student loan payments again if the pause is not extended, and others will need to make payments for the first time ever.
The end of the student loan pause coupled with inflation has many borrowers feeling unprepared to budget those payments into their monthly expenses.
In the United States, roughly $1.75 trillion in student loan debt is spread out among 46 million borrowers.
Kentucky makes up $600,000 of that.
The C.A.R.E.S. Act gave people a break for a while, but with payments set to resume, many are unsure of how they're going to make ends meet.
David DuBose graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin last May. Paying back student loans is something he hasn't had to worry about yet. Now, he's trying to see how much he owes.
“I owe, probably, like $20,000 to $30,000,” DuBose says.
For him, the new process has been stressful. “It's a little unsettling. It's a little nerve wracking, but I've been talking to my sister, so I think I'm prepared,” says DuBose.
His plan is forbearance.
Jesse Taylor, a financial planner with Paducah Financial Consultants, says forbearance allows debtors to hold off on making payments, but other options might suit some borrowers better.
“If your normal student loan would make up a high percentage of your current income, you can apply for income-based repayments, which would lower that payment you have to make,” Taylor says.
Income-based repayment is a good option for people trying to balance their loan payments along with other bills.
But it has its downsides as well.
“It can stretch your loan out for a longer period of time, which you always want to pay debt off as quickly as possible, because that means more interest is going to accrue over the time that you're there,” says Taylor.
But Taylor does think it’s a good option to consider.
“If it's a matter of making bills and paying rent and being able to drive your vehicle and survive in America, then yes, of course. That's always a good idea to make sure your student loan doesn't gobble up an unreasonable percentage of what you make,” Taylor says.
President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 of student debt per person during his campaign.
DuBose says Biden fulfilling that promise would help him greatly.
“I would jump for joy if he canceled my student loans, cause Lord knows I need it,” DuBose says.
More than 90 Democrats in Congress sent Biden a letter urging him to take executive action and to cancel student debt.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain says Biden is still making a decision. Klain says a decision will be made by May 1, or the pause will be extended.