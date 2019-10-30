EDDYVILLE, KY — Fourteen west Kentucky school superintendents outlined what they want from the state legislature to improve our schools.
Top priorities include educator development and support, adequate and equitable funding, teacher retirement, opposition to privatization of public funds and more governance in the decision making for schools and districts.
Donald Shivley, superintendent of Paducah Independent schools, is on the board of the Kentucky Association of Schools Superintendents. KASS is a statewide collective of Kentucky’s 173 superintendents who advocate for schools and academics in Kentucky. They outlined their 2019 Legislative & Advocacy Priority list for the upcoming session.
"What's not being done at times in Frankfort gets pushed down to each local school district to make that tough decision on whether to raise taxes or not based on what we need to ensure the children are safe," Shivley said.
The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education recently voted to increase its property tax rate from 84 cents per $100 of assessed value to 86.4 cents per $100.
The priorities list says: "The lack of adequate funding at the state level has required local taxpayers to bear the burden of higher property taxes since local school districts have limited means of raising revenue locally."
One of the largest financial burdens they're facing this year is implementing safety requirements of Senate Bill 1, the school safety bill, which is an unfunded mandate passed in 2019.
Vince Clark, the Crittenden County Schools superintendent, said school safety is important to them, but paying for SB1 has them in a financial bind.
"There does come a point to where what do you sacrifice, as far as technology, instructional staff, support staff," Clark said.
The superintendents are also advocating for the quality of educators in the schools. They say competitive salaries, secure retirement and health care benefits attract quality teachers.
"The teacher shortage is definitely a real issue that we have to take into account," said Jay Simmons, Carlisle County superintendent. "There has to be something done to continue to motivate young people in the profession."
He said there's a shortage of qualified teachers in all subjects, ranging from S.T.E.M. subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) to physical education teachers.
Casey Allen, superintendent of schools for Ballard County, said public education is everyone's responsibility.
"The education sector affects every sector," Allen said. "And so, if you're interested in making an investment in economic development and workforce development, you can do that through a investment in public schools in Kentucky."
The superintendents from Carlisle, Crittenden, Ballard, Lyon, Livingston, McCracken, Marshall, Hickman, Caldwell, Trigg and Graves counties were present for the discussion Tuesday, as well as the Mayfield, Murray and Paducah school districts.