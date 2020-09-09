PADUCAH — Superior Care Homes has been a part of west Kentucky since 1972. After 48 years, they're handing management of their building over to Nashville-based Providence Health Group.
Helen Sims, Superior Care Home CEO, says the decision is an emotional one. She feels comfortable with the transition as she gets closer to her retirement.
"I've been blessed with the quality and the talent that have been here to service me all the years I've been here," Sims said.
Providence Health Group CEO Doug Cox is having introductory meetings with employees. He wants them to know their goal, is the same as Sims'.
"Beautiful buildings do not provide great care and services, that's the staff. And so we want to get to know the staff and make sure that they know us and that our commitment to excellence is there," Cox said. "And that they can be rest assured that they're going to be working with folks that have the same ideals and values that they have."
"When they met with them today, they saw in their heart that they want what I have in my heart. And that's what it's about," Sims said with tears in her eyes.
The name of the facility is required to be changed. Despite the requirement, Sims says the legacy is going to carry on.
"It'll be sad, but it's also time to let this building be directed in another direction," Sims said.
She's happy to see a group come in to continue what her mother started with Superior Care Home.
"She put that name above the door," Sims said. "She wanted superior food, superior housekeeping, superior care."
"We truly do hope to continue the legacy. It's exciting to be able to come in and to do that," Cox said.
Providence Health Group is set to take over the operation of the facility starting October 1.