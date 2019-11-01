Paducah -- Two local Dairy Queens will be holding a fundraiser on Friday to help support the McCracken County Humane Society.
You'll probably remember that the humane society is taking care of more than 40 chihuahuas rescued from a home last week.
This is on top of the other animals at the shelter.
To help out, the two Dairy Queen locations in Paducah will be holding a fundraiser on Friday, November 1.
Both locations will donate $1 from each Blizzard sold on Friday to the shelter.
They will be open on Friday from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
If you would like to learn more on other ways you can help the animals, visit the McCracken County Humane Society Facebook page.