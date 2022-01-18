PADUCAH — Following the hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, the conversation about safety in houses of worship has been reignited.
For 11 hours, the rabbi and three others were held hostage in the Texas synagogue by a gunman. Fortunately, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker had security training. He waited for the right opportunity, then threw a chair at the man. That gave him and two other hostages time to run out of the building.
In Paducah, Temple Israel Vice President Dr. Laurie Ballew was watching news coverage as the hostage situation unfolded.
"Of course it was very disturbing," Ballew said. "The first thing it brought to mind, for me, was the Tree of Life incident that happened in Pennsylvania."
Eleven people were killed in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.
"As an adult, and as a Jewish adult in America, I think we're always waiting. When's it going to happen? And especially even more so since 2018, but I think it's always in the back of our mind," Ballew said.
Temple Israel already has security during each worship. They'll be doing even more to keep their congregation safe in the future. They received a Homeland Security grant from the state to help.
"Part of it is securing the building in a stronger, better way. Also training for the board and the congregation, safety training," Ballew said.
While the synagogue is taking its own steps, Ballew said there are ways we can all chip in.
"What we all have to do is, we have to continue to respect one another. Continue to care about our neighbor and love our neighbor as we do ourselves," Ballew said. "But we also have to be vigilant against hate."
Ballew wants to see more synagogues across the nation implement safety measures in the near future.