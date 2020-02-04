Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE MINOR FLOODING... WIDESPREAD SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TODAY INTO EARLY TONIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM GREENVILLE MISSOURI TO CAPE GIRARDEAU TO OWENSBORO KENTUCKY. THIS HEAVY RAIN MAY RESULT IN SOME FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS THAT TYPICALLY FLOOD. ANOTHER ROUND OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. UP TO ANOTHER INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN WESTERN KENTUCKY. THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY CAUSE FLOOD-PRONE AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS TO AGAIN EXPERIENCE PROBLEMS. STAY TUNED FOR LATER STATEMENTS CONCERNING THIS HEAVY RAIN EVENT.