PADUCAH — Taxpayers in McCracken County will have the chance to share their thoughts on the proposed insurance premium tax. The McCracken County Fiscal Court will be holding a called meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McCracken County Courthouse to listen to your thoughts on the ordinance.
Steve Vasseur with Vasseur Insurance Agency said he thinks the tax is unfair, and he wants the county to pump the brakes on the ordinance.
"I think it's a little early. I think they should maybe look at cutting spending, and maybe cutting back on some stuff before they actually just go after the money right now," Vassuer said.
McCracken County Commissioner Jeff Parker tells me there's nowhere the county can make more cuts.
"Do you want to do without your 911? Do you want to do without your sheriff's department? Close the jail?" Parker said. "Well, what are you going to do with all the people that are sitting in that jail when you got to lock somebody up? Even if we've done something drastic like that, you're going to pay the same amount if you take them to another county."
Vasseur is worried businesses in the county will be hurt if the tax goes into place.
"If you're talking big industry, then you're talking big insurance premiums, large insurance premiums. Then, if you put a big tax on top of that, they're going to think, 'You know what? I might look at another county where there is no tax, because that could save us X amount of dollars,'" Vasseur said.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said it's essential for the county to have money in reserve funds to get those necessary businesses here.
"What happens if we find somebody that is really interested in the triple rail site, and they want an incentive to move here? If we don't keep that reserve balance to a point of being responsible, then we're not going to be in a position to move when those things happen," Jones said.
Vasseur plans on making his points directly to the McCracken County Fiscal Court at the meeting.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said if the county doesn't increase revenue, it won't be able to properly serve taxpayers.
If you can't make the meeting, don't worry, the McCracken County Fiscal Court will also take public comments on the insurance premium tax ordinance at their regularly scheduled on Feb. 10.