MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- You'll have another chance to address the McCracken County Fiscal Court about a proposed insurance premium tax.
The proposed tax would be 6.9% on auto insurance and 4.9% on casualty, fire, and other risks.
County leaders say it is necessary to pay the county's debts.
More than two dozen people spoke at a public meeting last week on the proposed tax.
Most say they are worried they can't afford the tax. They also want the county to be more transparent with how they're spending their money.
The discussion Monday night will take place during the McCracken County Fiscal Court's regular meeting which starts at 5 p.m. in Courtroom D of the McCracken County Courthouse.