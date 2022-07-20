CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — School districts throughout the country are dealing with teacher shortages.
The U.S. Department of Education says the pandemic had a major impact on the field, and school districts struggled to attract and retain teachers.
That caused a ripple effect, and local schools are still struggling.
Calloway County Schools says 10 years ago, listings for high school teaching positions would get about 10 to 15 applicants. Now, there are maybe one to three applicants.
Overall, they're seeing a decline in applications.
For now, school halls and classrooms are empty. When August comes around, those spaces will be filled with students and teachers.
"Very demanding, but it's very rewarding also," Calloway County Schools spokesman and Professional Development Director Ryan Marchetti says. "And, especially with the pandemic, it's been a really tough few years on educators."
Schools throughout the country are asking: Will the number of educators be enough? There aren't many applicants for open teaching positions compared to previous years.
"There are fewer applicants for some jobs than there normally are," Paducah Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Will Black says. "There are fewer candidates coming out of education school."
Districts are making sure during these uncertain times that teachers mind how they think and feel.
"We focus a lot on self care," Marchetti says. "Telling teachers they can take care of themselves, prioritizing what's most important. Their family and their own personal health is most important."
Nearby universities also make a big difference when it comes to the number of applicants.
For instance, Calloway County Schools is near Murray State University, which brings in students from the university. Despite that, there are still some struggles to overcome.
"We have a lot of practicum students and a lot of student teachers that we intentionally bring into our schools, because we want them to be in our schools and see our kids and see our classrooms, and then hopefully they come and work for us," Marchetti says. "They stick around."
At the elementary level, Calloway County Schools says there were 50 to 70 applicants 10 years ago per position. Now, there are about 30.
Leaders say the middle and high school levels have been impacted the most by the teacher shortage. They've also seen a bigger impact regarding subjects like math and science.