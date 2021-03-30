JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 14-year-old boy had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital after he fell off a cliff on a hiking trail in southern Illinois on Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a father and son from Louisville, Kentucky, were hiking on the Little Grand Canyon Hiking Trail southwest of Murphysboro when the teen slipped and began falling toward a waterfall along the trail. The 14 year old slid over a cliff and fell about 20 feet, deputies say. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Monday.
The teen was flown from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. The sheriff's office says the boy's condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says it was aided in its effort to rescue the teen by the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Township Fire Protection District, the Tower Rock Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.