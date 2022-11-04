PADUCAH - The 66th Annual Lions Club WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is approaching quickly. The Telethon of Stars is a night filled with music and entertainment aimed at raising money to benefit local centers focused on providing care for adults and children with disabilities.
This year's telethon is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah. Admission is free and open to the public. People can also watch it live on WPSD Local 6.
One child supporters will ensure continues to get the specialized care she needs is 5-year-old Amila Harris. She attends The Lily Pad at Easterseals West Kentucky, and like most children her age, she likes to run, play games and color.
Amila's mother, Shera Pettigrew, said Amila's progress is thanks to the care she receives at The Lily Pad from trained professionals and other staff.
"They literally have shown me from the start since I've been bringing her here that they're super awesome," Pettigrew said.
At The Lily Pad, Amila receives the help she needs to thrive, such as occupational, physical and speech therapies.
Sarah Smith is vice president of autism services with Easterseals West Kentucky and works one on one with Amila, where she focuses on what's called applied behavior analysis or ABA.
"So, for kids with autism, that might be teaching them new skills in a systematic way, finding out the function of what some challenging behaviors might be and learning how to teach them maybe a more appropriate or less harmful way to get those needs met. Her eye contact, her responding to instructions and her asking for things have come so far," Smith said.
Smith explained that the activities she engages in with Amila serve two purposes: play and working on the building blocks of good communication skills.
"So, a lot of what I was having her do is what we call 'mand training' and mand is short for 'command or demand' when she asks for something. That's one of those first early skills that we work on in ABA because they get that automatic prize of what they just asked for," Smith said.
Amila also works on identifying things by shape, color and texture.
You can play a role in Amila's continued success, along with all the other clients who attend Easterseals West Kentucky, by donating to the Telethon of Stars. Amila's mom said she sees the benefits of the center every single day.
"So if you can give, give. My message to them would be that your money is going to something great. If it's on your heart to give, give, because it's something that's helping, you know, special needs, the community, people that has to work, mothers that are single parents. So, it's worth it," Pettigrew said.
It's worth it not only for Amila, but worth it for all the clients at Easterseals West Kentucky who rely on the center to live better lives.
For more information about this year's telethon, including how to donate, visit telethonofstars.com.