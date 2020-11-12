DRESDEN, TN — When you give to the Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars, you help children like Karahann Childress. UTM Infant Stimulation has been a big part of this 2-year-old girl's life. They've helped her thrive, despite serious developmental and physical delays.
The center works with special needs infants and toddlers in northwest Tennessee. Early interventionists go into families' homes and show them how to help their children reach important milestones. That couldn't happen this year because of the pandemic. Zoom became the normal way for families and EIs to meet. While some may have struggled to adapt, Karah was born to be on camera.
"She's sassy. She's a spunky little girl," Karah's mom, Crystal Jackson.
"She's got an attitude!" Justin Childress added about his daughter, with a laugh.
And who did she get that from?
"A little bit of both of us!" he said.
Childress refers to Karah as their "little princess." She's come such a long way, with a lot of help from an important partnership: her nurse Taylor Faulkner, LPN, and her Early Interventionist Lori Wilson.
"She's actually starting to draw with both hands." Faulkner explained to Wilson over a Zoom appointment, describing how Karah has been drawing with chalk recently.
"I've been with Karah for about a year now," Faulkner said.
"She's an attention seeker," Wilson said, smiling. "And she knows if she achieves something, that she deserves praise."
It's fair to say that Faulkner and Wilson deserve praise too. Karah's had a lot to overcome in her short life, including an intestinal disease.
"She has Hirschsprung's. We also have tracheomalacia. Pretty much, she had like an extra little flap on right here where it opens and closes for her to eat and what goes down into her lungs. She had surgery to fix that," Faulkner said. "At 14 months old we had no head control. She couldn't hold her head up, roll over, do anything. We just pretty much laid there."
Karah also has global developmental delays, affecting her gross and fine motor skills and cognitive abilities. Recently, they learned she's missing a chromosome. None of that is stopping her, though.
"We actually just aim for the fences and she rises to the occasion most of the time," Wilson said.
Literally. Karah has started standing up and walking, with help from Faulkner. The hope is at some point she'll be walking on her own.
A few small steps are really a giant leap for Karah and other kids helped by UTM Infant Stimulation. This year, because of the pandemic, Wilson and oher EI's can't go into their families' homes. So, Zoom it is.
"Now you kinda' have to be a little more creative," Wilson said.
It's her job now to help the caregivers, help the child, through a camera instead of in person.
"It's been quite interesting, but it's sharpened our skills," Wilson said.
Typically, telethon donations help with their travel. This year, children like Karah are seeing different benefits.
"We actually have had opportunities to help families buy equipment, things that will help that child grow toward those developmental things that we're working on," Wilson said.
You really can't put a price on what Faulkner and Wilson have helped Karah accomplish.
"They've really helped her progress since last year," Childress said of the help they've given his daughter. "She is doing so many milestones, and we're very proud of her."
"Seeing her a year later being able to do all of this, it just goes beyond my wildest dreams that I could have thought for her," Faulkner said.
Also priceless? Karah's smile, and the donations to the Telethon of Stars that have helped make it possible.
Eventually, telethon dollars will help UTM Infant Stimulation buy something they really can't budget for right now: protective gear, like gloves and masks, for their employees when they are allowed to start making home visits again.
This year there will be no live audience at the Telethon of Stars, but you can watch it Saturday, November 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WPSD Local 6. You can donate by texting TELETHON to 50155. You can also mail your donation to: Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.