UNION CITY, TN — We are just days away from the 66th annual Telethon of Stars. It's more than a celebration. It's a time when we raise money to help adults and children with disabilities in our region.
Maui Velazquez is one of those kids. Maui is doing big things thanks to UTM Infant Stimulation. The organization helps support children from infants to 4 years of age who have special needs and developmental delays through early intervention in northwest Tennessee. That's a critical time for children, like Maui, to hit important milestones.
Maui is 2 years old. He may be a little guy, but he has a big personality.
"He's always on the go," his mom, Carla Romero, said. "He's full of energy. I'm just saying he's just too happy."
"Do you want to play, Maui?" she asked him during their session with UTM Infant Stimulation Early Interventionist Shanna Via.
What he was doing during that session may look like just fun and games, but the Play-Doh, blocks and toy cars represent so much more.
"I'm a purple car," I said to Maui, holding one of his toy cars.
"Hi, purple car!" he responded.
"He did so good, oh my gosh!" Carla said to Shanna. The two were sitting together on the couch watching us play.
"Hi purple car, three words!" Shanna told Carla. "Three words!"
"He said three words together, and a big word that he wasn't able to say," Carla told me later. "And it's just, it was a shocker for me today."
"He just makes me so proud," Shanna said.
When we met with Maui and Carla at their home in Union City, Shanna was visiting as part of a weekly coaching session provided by UTM Infant Stimulation. Those three words, "hi, purple car," were a big deal. So is the impact Shanna's made on Maui.
"It's been almost a year now. We started last September, and when we first started, Maui was not talking," Shanna explained. "There was a lot of frustration going on."
"It was just a stressful situation for him, and me as a parent, because I couldn't communicate with him. It was a big communication problem there," Carla said.
Since working with Shanna, Maui's been diagnosed with autism.
"Children with autism, which he's been recently diagnosed, and imagination play along with your talking is one of your harder skills to learn," Shanna said. "Because your brain is very, 'This is not a train. These are blocks.'"
"That explains a lot of where he had a speech delay and where he had like a lot of delays in his developmental process," Carla said of Maui's autism diagnosis.
Answers that are helping them move forward in their sessions and when Shanna's not here, which is most of the time. That's the point, according to Program Supervisor Lori Wilson.
"We help them identify strategies, and then we help them encourage those interactions between the child and the caregiver," Lori said. "We're kind of their coach, and then they're their child's expert."
Shanna checks in with Carla about progress made during the week.
"I love it, because they've been helping parents like me that were struggling, because it has been a challenge. It's a process," Carla told me. "Not every child is the same, so I've learned that the hard way, because I was having a little bit of hard time, but they helped me as a parent learn with my child at the same time."
That's giving Carla confidence, and Maui too.
"I feel so happy and excited for him, because he's doing so well," Carla said.
"From here, the sky's the limit," Shanna said.
There's some good news for UTM Infant Stimulation and families in northwest Tennessee. The state decided the program was so successful that it increased funding and offered an extension to families. Now, children have the option to stay with the program through their 4th birthday.
That means the program needs to hire people! Those people, and current staff members, are also doing more driving now. The organization saved quite a bit on gas during the pandemic. That's a majority of the program's budget. Now, with in-person visits returning, that's where Telethon dollars really come into play.
The 66th annual Telethon of Stars is Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah. It's free to come and watch some of the great music and performers.
