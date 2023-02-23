WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Some of our local third-graders are bracing for a big change.
In January 2021, Tennessee lawmakers passed a law that would hold back third-graders who don't score proficient on the state's reading test.
The most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Education shows 68% of third-graders did not meet that goal in 2021.
Schools are providing new programs to prepare students as much as they can before the test in April.
There are three options if students don’t pass.
Based on how they score, students will be required to attend summer school or mandatory tutoring during their fourth-grade school year.
Lower scorers will have to do both.
If neither of those options works for them, they'll have to repeat the third-grade.
It’s just one data point.
Obion County Schools Director Tim Watkins says reading scores from one test are not enough to judge a student.
“Every kid's different. Every school's different. Every household is different. And what's best for one may not be nest for the other. So putting something out there, blanket, like that is kind of tough,” Watkins says.
Weakley County Schools administrators feel the same.
Elementary Supervisor of Instruction Terri Stephenson has implemented a proactive approach to make sure Weakley County students are ready.
“We've also implemented an After Scholars program. It's a tutoring program, and parents have been very receptive to that,” Stephenson says.
For this year's third-graders, reading is an even higher priority than normal. These third-graders were kindergarteners when schools shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, because of that, these early readers were in jeopardy of falling behind. At Weakley County, they've more than caught up.
“Our data right now is trending actually 11 percentage points higher than pre-COVID data, so we are on track,” says Stephenson.
It's a good sign, but Assistant Director of Weakley County Schools Betsi Foster says they are preparing for a worst-case scenario.
“We're already in an environment where there's a teacher shortage, and having to find more third-grade teachers and more teachers to work summer school and after school tutoring is just a challenge,” Foster says.
Class sizes would have to get bigger. Foster says if reading is the priority, that's the opposite of what the state should be doing.
“They would've helped us create those smaller classes. Even as adults, we would hate to be judged on one test, but as a third-grader, it’s inappropriate,” says Foster.
Weakley County Schools and Obion County Schools, as well as Union City Schools, have notified parents about the changes.
Parents have expressed concern about the law, but administrators say it's addressed at the legislature, not the school system level.
The hashtag #MoreThanATest is trending with parents, teachers, and lawmakers who oppose the legislation.
Because of that, the Tennessee General Assembly will revisit the bill in March.